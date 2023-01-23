LTIMindtree Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,620.00 crore, up 108.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,620.00 crore in December 2022 up 108.33% from Rs. 4,137.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,000.50 crore in December 2022 up 63.48% from Rs. 612.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,526.60 crore in December 2022 up 63.97% from Rs. 931.00 crore in December 2021.

LTIMindtree EPS has decreased to Rs. 33.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 34.95 in December 2021.

LTIMindtree shares closed at 4,269.85 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.91% returns over the last 6 months and -35.38% over the last 12 months.