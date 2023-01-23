English
    LTIMindtree Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,620.00 crore, up 108.33% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LTIMindtree are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8,620.00 crore in December 2022 up 108.33% from Rs. 4,137.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,000.50 crore in December 2022 up 63.48% from Rs. 612.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,526.60 crore in December 2022 up 63.97% from Rs. 931.00 crore in December 2021.

    LTIMindtree EPS has decreased to Rs. 33.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 34.95 in December 2021.

    LTIMindtree shares closed at 4,269.85 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.91% returns over the last 6 months and -35.38% over the last 12 months.

    LTIMindtree
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,620.004,836.704,137.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8,620.004,836.704,137.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5,472.203,084.902,516.40
    Depreciation178.10130.8088.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,773.00840.10790.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,196.70780.90742.60
    Other Income151.80139.3099.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,348.50920.20842.50
    Interest37.9018.9018.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,310.60901.30823.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,310.60901.30823.70
    Tax309.90221.50211.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,000.70679.80612.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,000.70679.80612.50
    Minority Interest-0.20-0.50-0.50
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,000.50679.30612.00
    Equity Share Capital29.6017.5017.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--9,181.608,196.90
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.8338.7534.95
    Diluted EPS33.7838.7034.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.8338.8534.95
    Diluted EPS33.7838.7034.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
