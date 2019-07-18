App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 07:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

LTI Q1 net profit slips 1.5% to Rs 355.8 cr

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 361.3 crore in the same period a year ago, LTI said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT company L&T Infotech (LTI) July 18 reported a 1.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 355.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2019.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 361.3 crore in the same period a year ago, LTI said in a statement.

However, its revenue was up 15.3 per cent to Rs 2,484.9 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 2,155.7 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Close

"We delivered 12.9 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in constant currency driven by Digital Services that now make up 39 per cent of our revenues. We also won a large deal by opening a new client logo in insurance vertical with net-new total contract value (TCV) of USD 44 million," LTI CEO and Managing Director Sanjay Jalona said.

The company's revenue in US dollar terms grew 11.5 per cent year-on-year to USD 356.5 million.

Its total headcount stood at 29,347 people at the end of June 2019 quarter, while attrition was at 18.3 per cent.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 07:18 pm

tags #Business #L&T Infotech #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.