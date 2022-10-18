L&T Technology Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,766.10 crore, up 22.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,766.10 crore in September 2022 up 22.03% from Rs. 1,447.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 268.40 crore in September 2022 up 19.24% from Rs. 225.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 430.80 crore in September 2022 up 19.34% from Rs. 361.00 crore in September 2021.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 25.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 21.41 in September 2021.

L&T Technology shares closed at 3,586.35 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.70% returns over the last 6 months and -26.08% over the last 12 months.