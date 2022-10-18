 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T Technology Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,766.10 crore, up 22.03% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,766.10 crore in September 2022 up 22.03% from Rs. 1,447.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 268.40 crore in September 2022 up 19.24% from Rs. 225.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 430.80 crore in September 2022 up 19.34% from Rs. 361.00 crore in September 2021.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 25.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 21.41 in September 2021.

L&T Technology shares closed at 3,586.35 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.70% returns over the last 6 months and -26.08% over the last 12 months.

L&T Technology Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,766.10 1,649.70 1,447.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,766.10 1,649.70 1,447.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 996.40 923.00 792.50
Depreciation 50.80 49.70 45.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 377.80 352.80 323.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 341.10 324.20 285.90
Other Income 38.90 44.80 29.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 380.00 369.00 315.60
Interest 11.70 9.80 10.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 368.30 359.20 305.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 368.30 359.20 305.50
Tax 99.90 96.70 80.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 268.40 262.50 225.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 268.40 262.50 225.10
Equity Share Capital 21.10 21.10 21.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.42 24.88 21.41
Diluted EPS 25.35 24.85 21.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.44 24.88 21.41
Diluted EPS 25.35 24.85 21.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:00 pm
