L&T Technology Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,766.10 crore, up 22.03% Y-o-Y
October 18, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,766.10 crore in September 2022 up 22.03% from Rs. 1,447.30 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 268.40 crore in September 2022 up 19.24% from Rs. 225.10 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 430.80 crore in September 2022 up 19.34% from Rs. 361.00 crore in September 2021.
L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 25.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 21.41 in September 2021.
L&T Technology shares closed at 3,586.35 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.70% returns over the last 6 months and -26.08% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Technology Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,766.10
|1,649.70
|1,447.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,766.10
|1,649.70
|1,447.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|996.40
|923.00
|792.50
|Depreciation
|50.80
|49.70
|45.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|377.80
|352.80
|323.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|341.10
|324.20
|285.90
|Other Income
|38.90
|44.80
|29.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|380.00
|369.00
|315.60
|Interest
|11.70
|9.80
|10.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|368.30
|359.20
|305.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|368.30
|359.20
|305.50
|Tax
|99.90
|96.70
|80.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|268.40
|262.50
|225.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|268.40
|262.50
|225.10
|Equity Share Capital
|21.10
|21.10
|21.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|25.42
|24.88
|21.41
|Diluted EPS
|25.35
|24.85
|21.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|25.44
|24.88
|21.41
|Diluted EPS
|25.35
|24.85
|21.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited