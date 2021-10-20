L&T Technology Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,447.30 crore, up 19.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,447.30 crore in September 2021 up 19.82% from Rs. 1,207.90 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.10 crore in September 2021 up 25.82% from Rs. 178.90 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 361.00 crore in September 2021 up 23.33% from Rs. 292.70 crore in September 2020.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 21.41 in September 2021 from Rs. 17.11 in September 2020.

L&T Technology shares closed at 5,131.50 on October 19, 2021 (NSE)