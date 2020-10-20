L&T Technology Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,207.90 crore, down 6.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,207.90 crore in September 2020 down 6.61% from Rs. 1,293.40 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 178.90 crore in September 2020 down 11.87% from Rs. 203.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 292.70 crore in September 2020 down 7.81% from Rs. 317.50 crore in September 2019.

L&T Technology EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.11 in September 2020 from Rs. 19.51 in September 2019.

L&T Technology shares closed at 1,754.10 on October 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 37.58% returns over the last 6 months and 18.92% over the last 12 months.