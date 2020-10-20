L&T Technology Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,207.90 crore, down 6.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,207.90 crore in September 2020 down 6.61% from Rs. 1,293.40 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 178.90 crore in September 2020 down 11.87% from Rs. 203.00 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 292.70 crore in September 2020 down 7.81% from Rs. 317.50 crore in September 2019.
L&T Technology EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.11 in September 2020 from Rs. 19.51 in September 2019.
L&T Technology shares closed at 1,754.10 on October 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 37.58% returns over the last 6 months and 18.92% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Technology Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,207.90
|1,185.50
|1,293.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,207.90
|1,185.50
|1,293.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|738.10
|756.60
|773.60
|Depreciation
|44.90
|41.50
|37.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|253.00
|236.80
|252.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|171.90
|150.60
|230.60
|Other Income
|75.90
|13.50
|49.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|247.80
|164.10
|280.30
|Interest
|10.90
|10.80
|8.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|236.90
|153.30
|271.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|236.90
|153.30
|271.70
|Tax
|58.00
|39.50
|68.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|178.90
|113.80
|203.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|178.90
|113.80
|203.00
|Equity Share Capital
|21.00
|20.90
|20.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|17.11
|10.89
|19.51
|Diluted EPS
|16.98
|10.77
|19.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|17.11
|10.89
|19.51
|Diluted EPS
|16.98
|10.77
|19.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 11:44 am