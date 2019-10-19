L&T Technology Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,293.40 crore, up 9.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,293.40 crore in September 2019 up 9.23% from Rs. 1,184.10 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 203.00 crore in September 2019 up 6.84% from Rs. 190.00 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 317.50 crore in September 2019 up 15.33% from Rs. 275.30 crore in September 2018.
L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 19.51 in September 2019 from Rs. 18.43 in September 2018.
L&T Technology shares closed at 1,768.95 on May 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.27% returns over the last 6 months and 13.34% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Technology Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,293.40
|1,245.70
|1,184.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,293.40
|1,245.70
|1,184.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|773.60
|753.10
|730.30
|Depreciation
|37.20
|35.60
|19.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|252.00
|234.50
|233.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|230.60
|222.50
|200.20
|Other Income
|49.70
|54.70
|55.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|280.30
|277.20
|255.60
|Interest
|8.60
|8.60
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|271.70
|268.60
|255.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|271.70
|268.60
|255.40
|Tax
|68.70
|70.60
|65.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|203.00
|198.00
|190.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|203.00
|198.00
|190.00
|Equity Share Capital
|20.80
|20.80
|20.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.51
|19.03
|18.43
|Diluted EPS
|19.21
|18.75
|18.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.51
|19.03
|18.43
|Diluted EPS
|19.21
|18.75
|18.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
