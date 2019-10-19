L&T Technology Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,293.40 crore, up 9.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,293.40 crore in September 2019 up 9.23% from Rs. 1,184.10 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 203.00 crore in September 2019 up 6.84% from Rs. 190.00 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 317.50 crore in September 2019 up 15.33% from Rs. 275.30 crore in September 2018.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 19.51 in September 2019 from Rs. 18.43 in September 2018.

L&T Technology shares closed at 1,768.95 on May 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.27% returns over the last 6 months and 13.34% over the last 12 months.