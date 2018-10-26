L&T Technology Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,184.10 crore, up 40.96% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,184.10 crore in September 2018 up 40.96% from Rs. 840.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.00 crore in September 2018 up 61.7% from Rs. 117.50 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 275.30 crore in September 2018 up 55.71% from Rs. 176.80 crore in September 2017.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 18.43 in September 2018 from Rs. 11.53 in September 2017.

L&T Technology shares closed at 1,454.75 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given 12.84% returns over the last 6 months and 77.96% over the last 12 months.