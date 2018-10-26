L&T Technology Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,184.10 crore, up 40.96% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,184.10 crore in September 2018 up 40.96% from Rs. 840.00 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.00 crore in September 2018 up 61.7% from Rs. 117.50 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 275.30 crore in September 2018 up 55.71% from Rs. 176.80 crore in September 2017.
L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 18.43 in September 2018 from Rs. 11.53 in September 2017.
L&T Technology shares closed at 1,454.75 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given 12.84% returns over the last 6 months and 77.96% over the last 12 months.
|
|L&T Technology Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,184.10
|1,074.10
|840.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,184.10
|1,074.10
|840.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|730.30
|681.10
|567.70
|Depreciation
|19.70
|18.90
|13.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|233.90
|205.30
|141.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|200.20
|168.80
|117.50
|Other Income
|55.40
|24.40
|46.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|255.60
|193.20
|163.50
|Interest
|0.20
|0.20
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|255.40
|193.00
|163.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|255.40
|193.00
|163.40
|Tax
|65.40
|48.70
|45.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|190.00
|144.30
|117.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|190.00
|144.30
|117.50
|Equity Share Capital
|20.70
|20.50
|20.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.43
|14.08
|11.53
|Diluted EPS
|18.09
|13.68
|11.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.43
|14.08
|11.53
|Diluted EPS
|18.09
|13.68
|11.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited