L&T Technology Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,878.20 crore, up 21.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,878.20 crore in March 2023 up 21.32% from Rs. 1,548.10 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 292.00 crore in March 2023 up 20.71% from Rs. 241.90 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 468.30 crore in March 2023 up 21.07% from Rs. 386.80 crore in March 2022.
L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 27.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 22.93 in March 2022.
L&T Technology shares closed at 3,446.95 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.95% returns over the last 6 months and -14.68% over the last 12 months.
|
|L&T Technology Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,878.20
|1,814.10
|1,548.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,878.20
|1,814.10
|1,548.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,016.20
|1,016.10
|818.50
|Depreciation
|50.20
|51.70
|45.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|442.10
|387.90
|384.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|369.70
|358.40
|299.50
|Other Income
|48.40
|73.50
|41.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|418.10
|431.90
|341.40
|Interest
|9.50
|10.60
|9.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|408.60
|421.30
|331.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|408.60
|421.30
|331.80
|Tax
|116.60
|133.80
|89.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|292.00
|287.50
|241.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|292.00
|287.50
|241.90
|Equity Share Capital
|21.10
|21.10
|21.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|27.65
|27.23
|22.93
|Diluted EPS
|27.55
|27.15
|22.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|27.65
|27.23
|22.93
|Diluted EPS
|27.55
|27.15
|22.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited