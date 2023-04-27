 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T Technology Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,878.20 crore, up 21.32% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,878.20 crore in March 2023 up 21.32% from Rs. 1,548.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 292.00 crore in March 2023 up 20.71% from Rs. 241.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 468.30 crore in March 2023 up 21.07% from Rs. 386.80 crore in March 2022.

L&T Technology Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,878.20 1,814.10 1,548.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,878.20 1,814.10 1,548.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,016.20 1,016.10 818.50
Depreciation 50.20 51.70 45.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 442.10 387.90 384.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 369.70 358.40 299.50
Other Income 48.40 73.50 41.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 418.10 431.90 341.40
Interest 9.50 10.60 9.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 408.60 421.30 331.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 408.60 421.30 331.80
Tax 116.60 133.80 89.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 292.00 287.50 241.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 292.00 287.50 241.90
Equity Share Capital 21.10 21.10 21.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.65 27.23 22.93
Diluted EPS 27.55 27.15 22.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.65 27.23 22.93
Diluted EPS 27.55 27.15 22.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited