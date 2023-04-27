L&T Technology Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,878.20 crore, up 21.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,878.20 crore in March 2023 up 21.32% from Rs. 1,548.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 292.00 crore in March 2023 up 20.71% from Rs. 241.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 468.30 crore in March 2023 up 21.07% from Rs. 386.80 crore in March 2022.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 27.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 22.93 in March 2022.

L&T Technology shares closed at 3,446.95 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.95% returns over the last 6 months and -14.68% over the last 12 months.