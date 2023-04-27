English
    L&T Technology Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,878.20 crore, up 21.32% Y-o-Y

    April 27, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,878.20 crore in March 2023 up 21.32% from Rs. 1,548.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 292.00 crore in March 2023 up 20.71% from Rs. 241.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 468.30 crore in March 2023 up 21.07% from Rs. 386.80 crore in March 2022.

    L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 27.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 22.93 in March 2022.

    L&T Technology shares closed at 3,446.95 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.95% returns over the last 6 months and -14.68% over the last 12 months.

    L&T Technology Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,878.201,814.101,548.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,878.201,814.101,548.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,016.201,016.10818.50
    Depreciation50.2051.7045.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses442.10387.90384.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax369.70358.40299.50
    Other Income48.4073.5041.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax418.10431.90341.40
    Interest9.5010.609.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax408.60421.30331.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax408.60421.30331.80
    Tax116.60133.8089.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities292.00287.50241.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period292.00287.50241.90
    Equity Share Capital21.1021.1021.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.6527.2322.93
    Diluted EPS27.5527.1522.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.6527.2322.93
    Diluted EPS27.5527.1522.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

