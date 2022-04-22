L&T Technology Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,548.10 crore, up 18.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,548.10 crore in March 2022 up 18.81% from Rs. 1,303.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 241.90 crore in March 2022 up 26.92% from Rs. 190.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 386.80 crore in March 2022 up 26.36% from Rs. 306.10 crore in March 2021.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 22.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.17 in March 2021.

L&T Technology shares closed at 4,244.30 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.20% returns over the last 6 months and 66.33% over the last 12 months.