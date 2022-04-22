L&T Technology Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,548.10 crore, up 18.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,548.10 crore in March 2022 up 18.81% from Rs. 1,303.00 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 241.90 crore in March 2022 up 26.92% from Rs. 190.60 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 386.80 crore in March 2022 up 26.36% from Rs. 306.10 crore in March 2021.
L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 22.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.17 in March 2021.
L&T Technology shares closed at 4,244.30 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.20% returns over the last 6 months and 66.33% over the last 12 months.
|
|L&T Technology Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,548.10
|1,505.60
|1,303.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,548.10
|1,505.60
|1,303.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|818.50
|808.00
|756.10
|Depreciation
|45.40
|45.70
|43.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|384.70
|349.10
|277.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|299.50
|302.80
|226.20
|Other Income
|41.90
|37.20
|36.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|341.40
|340.00
|262.70
|Interest
|9.60
|9.90
|11.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|331.80
|330.10
|251.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|331.80
|330.10
|251.20
|Tax
|89.90
|87.20
|60.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|241.90
|242.90
|190.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|241.90
|242.90
|190.60
|Equity Share Capital
|21.10
|21.10
|21.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|22.93
|23.05
|18.17
|Diluted EPS
|22.88
|23.00
|18.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|22.93
|23.05
|18.17
|Diluted EPS
|22.88
|23.00
|18.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited