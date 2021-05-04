L&T Technology Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,303.00 crore, down 1.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,303.00 crore in March 2021 down 1.59% from Rs. 1,324.10 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.60 crore in March 2021 down 0.05% from Rs. 190.70 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 306.10 crore in March 2021 up 1.63% from Rs. 301.20 crore in March 2020.

L&T Technology EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.17 in March 2021 from Rs. 18.26 in March 2020.

L&T Technology shares closed at 2,797.40 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 71.07% returns over the last 6 months and 135.92% over the last 12 months.