L&T Technology Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,043.70 crore, up 23.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,043.70 crore in June 2023 up 23.88% from Rs. 1,649.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 299.60 crore in June 2023 up 14.13% from Rs. 262.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 476.50 crore in June 2023 up 13.8% from Rs. 418.70 crore in June 2022.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 28.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 24.88 in June 2022.

L&T Technology shares closed at 4,063.55 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.35% returns over the last 6 months and 33.26% over the last 12 months.