    L&T Technology Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,043.70 crore, up 23.88% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,043.70 crore in June 2023 up 23.88% from Rs. 1,649.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 299.60 crore in June 2023 up 14.13% from Rs. 262.50 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 476.50 crore in June 2023 up 13.8% from Rs. 418.70 crore in June 2022.

    L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 28.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 24.88 in June 2022.

    L&T Technology shares closed at 4,063.55 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.35% returns over the last 6 months and 33.26% over the last 12 months.

    L&T Technology Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,043.701,878.201,649.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,043.701,878.201,649.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,068.201,016.20923.00
    Depreciation51.2050.2049.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses547.00442.10352.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax377.30369.70324.20
    Other Income48.0048.4044.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax425.30418.10369.00
    Interest11.009.509.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax414.30408.60359.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax414.30408.60359.20
    Tax114.70116.6096.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities299.60292.00262.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period299.60292.00262.50
    Equity Share Capital21.1021.1021.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.3627.6524.88
    Diluted EPS28.2927.5524.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.3627.6524.88
    Diluted EPS28.2927.5524.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:00 am

