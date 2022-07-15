L&T Technology Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,649.70 crore, up 20.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,649.70 crore in June 2022 up 20.18% from Rs. 1,372.70 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 262.50 crore in June 2022 up 25.84% from Rs. 208.60 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 418.70 crore in June 2022 up 23.4% from Rs. 339.30 crore in June 2021.
L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 24.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 19.86 in June 2021.
L&T Technology shares closed at 3,050.55 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.28% returns over the last 6 months and -11.87% over the last 12 months.
|
|L&T Technology Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,649.70
|1,548.10
|1,372.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,649.70
|1,548.10
|1,372.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|923.00
|818.50
|773.70
|Depreciation
|49.70
|45.40
|46.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|352.80
|384.70
|304.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|324.20
|299.50
|248.30
|Other Income
|44.80
|41.90
|44.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|369.00
|341.40
|293.20
|Interest
|9.80
|9.60
|9.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|359.20
|331.80
|283.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|359.20
|331.80
|283.40
|Tax
|96.70
|89.90
|74.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|262.50
|241.90
|208.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|262.50
|241.90
|208.60
|Equity Share Capital
|21.10
|21.10
|21.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|24.88
|22.93
|19.86
|Diluted EPS
|24.85
|22.88
|19.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|24.88
|22.93
|19.86
|Diluted EPS
|24.85
|22.88
|19.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited