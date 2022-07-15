 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T Technology Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,649.70 crore, up 20.18% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 11:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,649.70 crore in June 2022 up 20.18% from Rs. 1,372.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 262.50 crore in June 2022 up 25.84% from Rs. 208.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 418.70 crore in June 2022 up 23.4% from Rs. 339.30 crore in June 2021.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 24.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 19.86 in June 2021.

L&T Technology shares closed at 3,050.55 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.28% returns over the last 6 months and -11.87% over the last 12 months.

L&T Technology Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,649.70 1,548.10 1,372.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,649.70 1,548.10 1,372.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 923.00 818.50 773.70
Depreciation 49.70 45.40 46.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 352.80 384.70 304.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 324.20 299.50 248.30
Other Income 44.80 41.90 44.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 369.00 341.40 293.20
Interest 9.80 9.60 9.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 359.20 331.80 283.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 359.20 331.80 283.40
Tax 96.70 89.90 74.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 262.50 241.90 208.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 262.50 241.90 208.60
Equity Share Capital 21.10 21.10 21.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.88 22.93 19.86
Diluted EPS 24.85 22.88 19.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.88 22.93 19.86
Diluted EPS 24.85 22.88 19.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 15, 2022 11:11 pm
