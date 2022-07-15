L&T Technology Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,649.70 crore, up 20.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,649.70 crore in June 2022 up 20.18% from Rs. 1,372.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 262.50 crore in June 2022 up 25.84% from Rs. 208.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 418.70 crore in June 2022 up 23.4% from Rs. 339.30 crore in June 2021.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 24.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 19.86 in June 2021.

L&T Technology shares closed at 3,050.55 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.28% returns over the last 6 months and -11.87% over the last 12 months.