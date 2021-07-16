L&T Technology Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,372.70 crore, up 15.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,372.70 crore in June 2021 up 15.79% from Rs. 1,185.50 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 208.60 crore in June 2021 up 83.3% from Rs. 113.80 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 339.30 crore in June 2021 up 65.03% from Rs. 205.60 crore in June 2020.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 19.86 in June 2021 from Rs. 10.89 in June 2020.

L&T Technology shares closed at 2,910.95 on July 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.59% returns over the last 6 months and 99.34% over the last 12 months.