L&T Technology Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,372.70 crore, up 15.79% Y-o-Y
July 16, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,372.70 crore in June 2021 up 15.79% from Rs. 1,185.50 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 208.60 crore in June 2021 up 83.3% from Rs. 113.80 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 339.30 crore in June 2021 up 65.03% from Rs. 205.60 crore in June 2020.
L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 19.86 in June 2021 from Rs. 10.89 in June 2020.
L&T Technology shares closed at 2,910.95 on July 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.59% returns over the last 6 months and 99.34% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Technology Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,372.70
|1,303.00
|1,185.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,372.70
|1,303.00
|1,185.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|773.70
|756.10
|756.60
|Depreciation
|46.10
|43.40
|41.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|304.60
|277.30
|236.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|248.30
|226.20
|150.60
|Other Income
|44.90
|36.50
|13.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|293.20
|262.70
|164.10
|Interest
|9.80
|11.50
|10.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|283.40
|251.20
|153.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|283.40
|251.20
|153.30
|Tax
|74.80
|60.60
|39.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|208.60
|190.60
|113.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|208.60
|190.60
|113.80
|Equity Share Capital
|21.00
|21.00
|20.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.86
|18.17
|10.89
|Diluted EPS
|19.73
|18.05
|10.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.86
|18.17
|10.89
|Diluted EPS
|19.73
|18.05
|10.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited