L&T Technology Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,185.50 crore, down 4.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,185.50 crore in June 2020 down 4.83% from Rs. 1,245.70 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.80 crore in June 2020 down 42.53% from Rs. 198.00 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.60 crore in June 2020 down 34.27% from Rs. 312.80 crore in June 2019.

L&T Technology EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.89 in June 2020 from Rs. 19.03 in June 2019.

L&T Technology shares closed at 1,441.70 on July 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.92% returns over the last 6 months and -12.93% over the last 12 months.