L&T Technology Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,185.50 crore, down 4.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,185.50 crore in June 2020 down 4.83% from Rs. 1,245.70 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.80 crore in June 2020 down 42.53% from Rs. 198.00 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.60 crore in June 2020 down 34.27% from Rs. 312.80 crore in June 2019.
L&T Technology EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.89 in June 2020 from Rs. 19.03 in June 2019.
L&T Technology shares closed at 1,441.70 on July 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.92% returns over the last 6 months and -12.93% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Technology Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,185.50
|1,324.10
|1,245.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,185.50
|1,324.10
|1,245.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|756.60
|754.40
|753.10
|Depreciation
|41.50
|40.80
|35.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|236.80
|331.80
|234.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|150.60
|197.10
|222.50
|Other Income
|13.50
|63.30
|54.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|164.10
|260.40
|277.20
|Interest
|10.80
|9.40
|8.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|153.30
|251.00
|268.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|153.30
|251.00
|268.60
|Tax
|39.50
|60.30
|70.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|113.80
|190.70
|198.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|113.80
|190.70
|198.00
|Equity Share Capital
|20.90
|20.90
|20.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.89
|18.26
|19.03
|Diluted EPS
|10.77
|18.06
|18.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.89
|18.26
|19.03
|Diluted EPS
|10.77
|18.06
|18.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 09:52 am