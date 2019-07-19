L&T Technology Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,245.70 crore, up 15.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,245.70 crore in June 2019 up 15.98% from Rs. 1,074.10 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 198.00 crore in June 2019 up 37.21% from Rs. 144.30 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 312.80 crore in June 2019 up 47.48% from Rs. 212.10 crore in June 2018.
L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 19.03 in June 2019 from Rs. 14.08 in June 2018.
L&T Technology shares closed at 1,768.95 on May 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.70% returns over the last 6 months and 39.15% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Technology Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,245.70
|1,239.30
|1,074.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,245.70
|1,239.30
|1,074.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|753.10
|742.50
|681.10
|Depreciation
|35.60
|15.50
|18.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|234.50
|269.30
|205.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|222.50
|212.00
|168.80
|Other Income
|54.70
|34.70
|24.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|277.20
|246.70
|193.20
|Interest
|8.60
|0.30
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|268.60
|246.40
|193.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|268.60
|246.40
|193.00
|Tax
|70.60
|61.30
|48.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|198.00
|185.10
|144.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|198.00
|185.10
|144.30
|Equity Share Capital
|20.80
|20.80
|20.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.03
|17.80
|14.08
|Diluted EPS
|18.75
|17.53
|13.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.03
|17.80
|14.08
|Diluted EPS
|18.75
|17.53
|13.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited