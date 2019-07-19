L&T Technology Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,245.70 crore, up 15.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,245.70 crore in June 2019 up 15.98% from Rs. 1,074.10 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 198.00 crore in June 2019 up 37.21% from Rs. 144.30 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 312.80 crore in June 2019 up 47.48% from Rs. 212.10 crore in June 2018.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 19.03 in June 2019 from Rs. 14.08 in June 2018.

L&T Technology shares closed at 1,768.95 on May 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.70% returns over the last 6 months and 39.15% over the last 12 months.