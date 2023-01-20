 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T Technology Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,814.10 crore, up 20.49% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,814.10 crore in December 2022 up 20.49% from Rs. 1,505.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 287.50 crore in December 2022 up 18.36% from Rs. 242.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 483.60 crore in December 2022 up 25.38% from Rs. 385.70 crore in December 2021.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 27.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 23.05 in December 2021.

L&T Technology shares closed at 3,397.15 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.53% returns over the last 6 months and -33.09% over the last 12 months.

L&T Technology Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,814.10 1,766.10 1,505.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,814.10 1,766.10 1,505.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,016.10 996.40 808.00
Depreciation 51.70 50.80 45.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 387.90 377.80 349.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 358.40 341.10 302.80
Other Income 73.50 38.90 37.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 431.90 380.00 340.00
Interest 10.60 11.70 9.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 421.30 368.30 330.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 421.30 368.30 330.10
Tax 133.80 99.90 87.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 287.50 268.40 242.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 287.50 268.40 242.90
Equity Share Capital 21.10 21.10 21.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.23 25.42 23.05
Diluted EPS 27.15 25.35 23.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.23 25.44 23.05
Diluted EPS 27.15 25.35 23.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm