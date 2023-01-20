L&T Technology Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,814.10 crore, up 20.49% Y-o-Y
January 20, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,814.10 crore in December 2022 up 20.49% from Rs. 1,505.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 287.50 crore in December 2022 up 18.36% from Rs. 242.90 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 483.60 crore in December 2022 up 25.38% from Rs. 385.70 crore in December 2021.
L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 27.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 23.05 in December 2021.
L&T Technology shares closed at 3,397.15 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.53% returns over the last 6 months and -33.09% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Technology Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,814.10
|1,766.10
|1,505.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,814.10
|1,766.10
|1,505.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,016.10
|996.40
|808.00
|Depreciation
|51.70
|50.80
|45.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|387.90
|377.80
|349.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|358.40
|341.10
|302.80
|Other Income
|73.50
|38.90
|37.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|431.90
|380.00
|340.00
|Interest
|10.60
|11.70
|9.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|421.30
|368.30
|330.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|421.30
|368.30
|330.10
|Tax
|133.80
|99.90
|87.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|287.50
|268.40
|242.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|287.50
|268.40
|242.90
|Equity Share Capital
|21.10
|21.10
|21.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|27.23
|25.42
|23.05
|Diluted EPS
|27.15
|25.35
|23.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|27.23
|25.44
|23.05
|Diluted EPS
|27.15
|25.35
|23.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited