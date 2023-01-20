L&T Technology Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,814.10 crore, up 20.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,814.10 crore in December 2022 up 20.49% from Rs. 1,505.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 287.50 crore in December 2022 up 18.36% from Rs. 242.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 483.60 crore in December 2022 up 25.38% from Rs. 385.70 crore in December 2021.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 27.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 23.05 in December 2021.

L&T Technology shares closed at 3,397.15 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.53% returns over the last 6 months and -33.09% over the last 12 months.