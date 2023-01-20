English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    L&T Technology Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,814.10 crore, up 20.49% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,814.10 crore in December 2022 up 20.49% from Rs. 1,505.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 287.50 crore in December 2022 up 18.36% from Rs. 242.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 483.60 crore in December 2022 up 25.38% from Rs. 385.70 crore in December 2021.

    L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 27.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 23.05 in December 2021.

    L&T Technology shares closed at 3,397.15 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.53% returns over the last 6 months and -33.09% over the last 12 months.

    L&T Technology Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,814.101,766.101,505.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,814.101,766.101,505.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,016.10996.40808.00
    Depreciation51.7050.8045.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses387.90377.80349.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax358.40341.10302.80
    Other Income73.5038.9037.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax431.90380.00340.00
    Interest10.6011.709.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax421.30368.30330.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax421.30368.30330.10
    Tax133.8099.9087.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities287.50268.40242.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period287.50268.40242.90
    Equity Share Capital21.1021.1021.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.2325.4223.05
    Diluted EPS27.1525.3523.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.2325.4423.05
    Diluted EPS27.1525.3523.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #L&T Technology #L&T Technology Services #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm