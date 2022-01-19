L&T Technology Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,505.60 crore, up 18.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,505.60 crore in December 2021 up 18.78% from Rs. 1,267.60 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 242.90 crore in December 2021 up 27.98% from Rs. 189.80 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 385.70 crore in December 2021 up 25.27% from Rs. 307.90 crore in December 2020.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 23.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 18.10 in December 2020.

L&T Technology shares closed at 5,420.50 on January 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 59.50% returns over the last 6 months and 128.15% over the last 12 months.