L&T Technology Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,267.60 crore, down 3.83% Y-o-Y
January 22, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,267.60 crore in December 2020 down 3.83% from Rs. 1,318.10 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.80 crore in December 2020 down 4.29% from Rs. 198.30 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 307.90 crore in December 2020 down 1.31% from Rs. 312.00 crore in December 2019.
L&T Technology EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 19.02 in December 2019.
L&T Technology shares closed at 2,523.50 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 74.85% returns over the last 6 months and 55.19% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Technology Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,267.60
|1,207.90
|1,318.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,267.60
|1,207.90
|1,318.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|756.90
|738.10
|787.20
|Depreciation
|43.90
|44.90
|39.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|251.20
|253.00
|263.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|215.60
|171.90
|227.60
|Other Income
|48.40
|75.90
|44.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|264.00
|247.80
|272.20
|Interest
|10.30
|10.90
|8.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|253.70
|236.90
|263.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|253.70
|236.90
|263.70
|Tax
|63.90
|58.00
|65.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|189.80
|178.90
|198.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|189.80
|178.90
|198.30
|Equity Share Capital
|21.00
|21.00
|20.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.10
|17.11
|19.02
|Diluted EPS
|17.97
|16.98
|18.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.10
|17.11
|19.02
|Diluted EPS
|17.97
|16.98
|18.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited