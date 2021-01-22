L&T Technology Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,267.60 crore, down 3.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,267.60 crore in December 2020 down 3.83% from Rs. 1,318.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.80 crore in December 2020 down 4.29% from Rs. 198.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 307.90 crore in December 2020 down 1.31% from Rs. 312.00 crore in December 2019.

L&T Technology EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 19.02 in December 2019.

L&T Technology shares closed at 2,523.50 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 74.85% returns over the last 6 months and 55.19% over the last 12 months.