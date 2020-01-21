L&T Technology Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,318.10 crore, up 8.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,318.10 crore in December 2019 up 8.53% from Rs. 1,214.50 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 198.30 crore in December 2019 up 9.74% from Rs. 180.70 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 312.00 crore in December 2019 up 17.29% from Rs. 266.00 crore in December 2018.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 19.02 in December 2019 from Rs. 17.39 in December 2018.

L&T Technology shares closed at 1,627.80 on January 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.95% returns over the last 6 months and -1.82% over the last 12 months.