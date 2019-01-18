L&T Technology Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,214.50 crore, up 33.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,214.50 crore in December 2018 up 33.76% from Rs. 908.00 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 180.70 crore in December 2018 up 51.09% from Rs. 119.60 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 266.00 crore in December 2018 up 45.04% from Rs. 183.40 crore in December 2017.
L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 17.39 in December 2018 from Rs. 11.72 in December 2017.
L&T Technology shares closed at 1,693.40 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 30.21% returns over the last 6 months and 69.78% over the last 12 months.
|
|L&T Technology Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,214.50
|1,184.10
|908.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,214.50
|1,184.10
|908.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|751.80
|730.30
|588.30
|Depreciation
|19.00
|19.70
|13.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|233.40
|233.90
|178.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|210.30
|200.20
|127.90
|Other Income
|36.70
|55.40
|42.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|247.00
|255.60
|170.30
|Interest
|0.40
|0.20
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|246.60
|255.40
|170.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|246.60
|255.40
|170.10
|Tax
|65.90
|65.40
|50.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|180.70
|190.00
|119.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|180.70
|190.00
|119.60
|Equity Share Capital
|20.80
|20.70
|20.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|17.39
|18.43
|11.72
|Diluted EPS
|17.11
|18.09
|11.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|17.39
|18.43
|11.72
|Diluted EPS
|17.11
|18.09
|11.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited