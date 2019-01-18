L&T Technology Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,214.50 crore, up 33.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,214.50 crore in December 2018 up 33.76% from Rs. 908.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 180.70 crore in December 2018 up 51.09% from Rs. 119.60 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 266.00 crore in December 2018 up 45.04% from Rs. 183.40 crore in December 2017.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 17.39 in December 2018 from Rs. 11.72 in December 2017.

L&T Technology shares closed at 1,693.40 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 30.21% returns over the last 6 months and 69.78% over the last 12 months.