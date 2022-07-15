L&T Technology Services Q1 result | Net profit rises 27% YoY to Rs 274 crore

L&T Technology Services Limited, one of the pure play engineering services companies in India, on July 15 reported a net profit of Rs 274 crore for the June quarter (Q1FY23), up 27 percent year-on-year.
Revenue for the quarter grew 23 percent YoY at Rs 1,874 crore. In dollar terms, revenue for the period came in at $239.5 million, a growth of 20% YoY in constant currency, the company said in its press release.
EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margins for the quarter stood at 18.3%, up 100 bps on a YoY basis.
The company won a $50 million plus deal, four $15 million deals, and two deals with TCV of $10 million, during the quarter.
“We started the new fiscal on a strong note with revenue growing sequentially by 4.7% in constant currency. Growth was led by Plant Engineering and Industrial Products, benefitting from spending towards digital manufacturing, energy transition, and smart & connected products. Our big bets focus has helped us to align ourselves with these strategic and multi-year customer programs," said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services Limited.
"Deal wins were very strong during the quarter and spread across segments. Our Aerospace and Rail segment is seeing a revival of large deal bookings with a USD 50 million deal in Q1 on the back of a stellar long-term deal that we won in the prior quarter. We recently opened an engineering design center in Toulouse, France to cater to the new-age digital requirements of Aerospace. We see a broad-based pipeline of opportunities which gives us the confidence of the growth momentum sustaining,” added Chadha.
At the end of Q1FY23, the patents portfolio of L&T Technology Services stood at 913, out of which 625 are co-authored with its customers and the rest are filed by LTTS.
The company's total employees count stood at 21,433 at the end of Q1FY23.