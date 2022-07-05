 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T Technology Services Q1 PAT seen up 3.3% QoQ to Rs. 2.7 cr: Motilal Oswal

Jul 05, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST

Motilal Oswal has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects L&T Technology Services to report net profit at Rs. 2.7 crore up 3.3% quarter-on-quarter (up 25.1% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.6 percent Q-o-Q (up 19.9 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 18.2 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 1.7 percent Q-o-Q (up 27 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 3.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 5, 2022 12:52 pm
