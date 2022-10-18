L&T Technology Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,995.10 crore, up 24.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,995.10 crore in September 2022 up 24.1% from Rs. 1,607.70 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 282.40 crore in September 2022 up 22.78% from Rs. 230.00 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 461.00 crore in September 2022 up 21.76% from Rs. 378.60 crore in September 2021.
L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 26.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 21.89 in September 2021.
L&T Technology shares closed at 3,587.35 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.36% returns over the last 6 months and -23.45% over the last 12 months.
|
|L&T Technology Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,995.10
|1,873.70
|1,607.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,995.10
|1,873.70
|1,607.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,152.80
|1,068.30
|903.80
|Depreciation
|59.00
|57.60
|52.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|420.50
|404.40
|354.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|362.80
|343.40
|296.40
|Other Income
|39.20
|44.80
|29.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|402.00
|388.20
|325.70
|Interest
|13.10
|10.80
|11.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|388.90
|377.40
|314.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|388.90
|377.40
|314.40
|Tax
|105.70
|102.40
|83.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|283.20
|275.00
|230.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|283.20
|275.00
|230.80
|Minority Interest
|-0.80
|-0.80
|-0.80
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|282.40
|274.20
|230.00
|Equity Share Capital
|21.10
|21.10
|21.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|26.75
|25.98
|21.89
|Diluted EPS
|26.68
|25.95
|21.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|26.84
|25.98
|21.89
|Diluted EPS
|26.68
|25.95
|21.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited