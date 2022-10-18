 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T Technology Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,995.10 crore, up 24.1% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,995.10 crore in September 2022 up 24.1% from Rs. 1,607.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 282.40 crore in September 2022 up 22.78% from Rs. 230.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 461.00 crore in September 2022 up 21.76% from Rs. 378.60 crore in September 2021.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 26.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 21.89 in September 2021.

L&T Technology shares closed at 3,587.35 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.36% returns over the last 6 months and -23.45% over the last 12 months.

L&T Technology Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,995.10 1,873.70 1,607.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,995.10 1,873.70 1,607.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,152.80 1,068.30 903.80
Depreciation 59.00 57.60 52.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 420.50 404.40 354.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 362.80 343.40 296.40
Other Income 39.20 44.80 29.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 402.00 388.20 325.70
Interest 13.10 10.80 11.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 388.90 377.40 314.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 388.90 377.40 314.40
Tax 105.70 102.40 83.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 283.20 275.00 230.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 283.20 275.00 230.80
Minority Interest -0.80 -0.80 -0.80
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 282.40 274.20 230.00
Equity Share Capital 21.10 21.10 21.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.75 25.98 21.89
Diluted EPS 26.68 25.95 21.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.84 25.98 21.89
Diluted EPS 26.68 25.95 21.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 11:00 pm
