L&T Technology Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,995.10 crore, up 24.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,995.10 crore in September 2022 up 24.1% from Rs. 1,607.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 282.40 crore in September 2022 up 22.78% from Rs. 230.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 461.00 crore in September 2022 up 21.76% from Rs. 378.60 crore in September 2021.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 26.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 21.89 in September 2021.

L&T Technology shares closed at 3,587.35 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.36% returns over the last 6 months and -23.45% over the last 12 months.