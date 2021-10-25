L&T Technology Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,607.70 crore, up 22.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,607.70 crore in September 2021 up 22.37% from Rs. 1,313.80 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 230.00 crore in September 2021 up 38.97% from Rs. 165.50 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 378.60 crore in September 2021 up 30.82% from Rs. 289.40 crore in September 2020.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 21.89 in September 2021 from Rs. 15.81 in September 2020.

L&T Technology shares closed at 4,577.95 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)