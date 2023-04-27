L&T Technology Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,096.20 crore, up 19.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:Net Sales at Rs 2,096.20 crore in March 2023 up 19.37% from Rs. 1,756.10 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 309.60 crore in March 2023 up 18.17% from Rs. 262.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 499.00 crore in March 2023 up 18.13% from Rs. 422.40 crore in March 2022.
L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 29.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 24.83 in March 2022.
|L&T Technology shares closed at 3,446.95 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.95% returns over the last 6 months and -14.68% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Technology Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,096.20
|2,048.60
|1,756.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,096.20
|2,048.60
|1,756.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,166.50
|1,176.30
|948.50
|Depreciation
|56.50
|58.30
|53.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|480.50
|431.10
|427.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|392.70
|382.90
|327.40
|Other Income
|49.80
|74.20
|41.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|442.50
|457.10
|369.30
|Interest
|10.60
|11.50
|10.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|431.90
|445.60
|358.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|431.90
|445.60
|358.80
|Tax
|121.00
|140.60
|95.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|310.90
|305.00
|263.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|310.90
|305.00
|263.20
|Minority Interest
|-1.30
|-1.40
|-1.20
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|309.60
|303.60
|262.00
|Equity Share Capital
|21.10
|21.10
|21.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|29.32
|28.75
|24.83
|Diluted EPS
|29.22
|28.66
|24.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|29.32
|28.75
|24.83
|Diluted EPS
|29.22
|28.66
|24.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited