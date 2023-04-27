 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T Technology Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,096.20 crore, up 19.37% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:Net Sales at Rs 2,096.20 crore in March 2023 up 19.37% from Rs. 1,756.10 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 309.60 crore in March 2023 up 18.17% from Rs. 262.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 499.00 crore in March 2023 up 18.13% from Rs. 422.40 crore in March 2022.
L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 29.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 24.83 in March 2022. L&T Technology shares closed at 3,446.95 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.95% returns over the last 6 months and -14.68% over the last 12 months.
L&T Technology Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations2,096.202,048.601,756.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,096.202,048.601,756.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,166.501,176.30948.50
Depreciation56.5058.3053.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses480.50431.10427.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax392.70382.90327.40
Other Income49.8074.2041.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax442.50457.10369.30
Interest10.6011.5010.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax431.90445.60358.80
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax431.90445.60358.80
Tax121.00140.6095.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities310.90305.00263.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period310.90305.00263.20
Minority Interest-1.30-1.40-1.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates309.60303.60262.00
Equity Share Capital21.1021.1021.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS29.3228.7524.83
Diluted EPS29.2228.6624.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS29.3228.7524.83
Diluted EPS29.2228.6624.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

