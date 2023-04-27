English
    L&T Technology Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,096.20 crore, up 19.37% Y-o-Y

    April 27, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:Net Sales at Rs 2,096.20 crore in March 2023 up 19.37% from Rs. 1,756.10 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 309.60 crore in March 2023 up 18.17% from Rs. 262.00 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 499.00 crore in March 2023 up 18.13% from Rs. 422.40 crore in March 2022.
    L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 29.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 24.83 in March 2022.L&T Technology shares closed at 3,446.95 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.95% returns over the last 6 months and -14.68% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,096.202,048.601,756.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,096.202,048.601,756.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,166.501,176.30948.50
    Depreciation56.5058.3053.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses480.50431.10427.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax392.70382.90327.40
    Other Income49.8074.2041.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax442.50457.10369.30
    Interest10.6011.5010.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax431.90445.60358.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax431.90445.60358.80
    Tax121.00140.6095.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities310.90305.00263.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period310.90305.00263.20
    Minority Interest-1.30-1.40-1.20
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates309.60303.60262.00
    Equity Share Capital21.1021.1021.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.3228.7524.83
    Diluted EPS29.2228.6624.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.3228.7524.83
    Diluted EPS29.2228.6624.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Apr 27, 2023 11:44 am