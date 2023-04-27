L&T Technology Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,096.20 crore, up 19.37% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,096.20 2,048.60 1,756.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,096.20 2,048.60 1,756.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1,166.50 1,176.30 948.50 Depreciation 56.50 58.30 53.10 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 480.50 431.10 427.10 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 392.70 382.90 327.40 Other Income 49.80 74.20 41.90 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 442.50 457.10 369.30 Interest 10.60 11.50 10.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 431.90 445.60 358.80 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 431.90 445.60 358.80 Tax 121.00 140.60 95.60 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 310.90 305.00 263.20 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 310.90 305.00 263.20 Minority Interest -1.30 -1.40 -1.20 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 309.60 303.60 262.00 Equity Share Capital 21.10 21.10 21.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 29.32 28.75 24.83 Diluted EPS 29.22 28.66 24.78 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 29.32 28.75 24.83 Diluted EPS 29.22 28.66 24.78 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited