L&T Technology Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,756.10 crore, up 21.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,756.10 crore in March 2022 up 21.91% from Rs. 1,440.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 262.00 crore in March 2022 up 34.7% from Rs. 194.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 422.40 crore in March 2022 up 28.9% from Rs. 327.70 crore in March 2021.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 24.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.54 in March 2021.

L&T Technology shares closed at 4,244.30 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.20% returns over the last 6 months and 66.33% over the last 12 months.