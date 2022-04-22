 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T Technology Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,756.10 crore, up 21.91% Y-o-Y

Apr 22, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,756.10 crore in March 2022 up 21.91% from Rs. 1,440.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 262.00 crore in March 2022 up 34.7% from Rs. 194.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 422.40 crore in March 2022 up 28.9% from Rs. 327.70 crore in March 2021.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 24.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.54 in March 2021.

L&T Technology shares closed at 4,244.30 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.20% returns over the last 6 months and 66.33% over the last 12 months.

L&T Technology Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,756.10 1,687.50 1,440.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,756.10 1,687.50 1,440.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 948.50 922.40 849.60
Depreciation 53.10 53.00 54.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 427.10 397.70 297.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 327.40 314.40 239.10
Other Income 41.90 37.00 34.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 369.30 351.40 273.70
Interest 10.50 11.10 12.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 358.80 340.30 261.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 358.80 340.30 261.20
Tax 95.60 90.70 65.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 263.20 249.60 195.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 263.20 249.60 195.30
Minority Interest -1.20 -0.80 -0.80
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 262.00 248.80 194.50
Equity Share Capital 21.10 21.10 21.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.83 23.61 18.54
Diluted EPS 24.78 23.56 18.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.83 23.61 18.54
Diluted EPS 24.78 23.56 18.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
