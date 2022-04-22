L&T Technology Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,756.10 crore, up 21.91% Y-o-Y
April 22, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,756.10 crore in March 2022 up 21.91% from Rs. 1,440.50 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 262.00 crore in March 2022 up 34.7% from Rs. 194.50 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 422.40 crore in March 2022 up 28.9% from Rs. 327.70 crore in March 2021.
L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 24.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.54 in March 2021.
L&T Technology shares closed at 4,244.30 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.20% returns over the last 6 months and 66.33% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Technology Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,756.10
|1,687.50
|1,440.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,756.10
|1,687.50
|1,440.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|948.50
|922.40
|849.60
|Depreciation
|53.10
|53.00
|54.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|427.10
|397.70
|297.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|327.40
|314.40
|239.10
|Other Income
|41.90
|37.00
|34.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|369.30
|351.40
|273.70
|Interest
|10.50
|11.10
|12.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|358.80
|340.30
|261.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|358.80
|340.30
|261.20
|Tax
|95.60
|90.70
|65.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|263.20
|249.60
|195.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|263.20
|249.60
|195.30
|Minority Interest
|-1.20
|-0.80
|-0.80
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|262.00
|248.80
|194.50
|Equity Share Capital
|21.10
|21.10
|21.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|24.83
|23.61
|18.54
|Diluted EPS
|24.78
|23.56
|18.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|24.83
|23.61
|18.54
|Diluted EPS
|24.78
|23.56
|18.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
