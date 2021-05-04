L&T Technology Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,440.50 crore, down 0.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,440.50 crore in March 2021 down 0.42% from Rs. 1,446.60 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 194.50 crore in March 2021 down 5.03% from Rs. 204.80 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 327.70 crore in March 2021 down 0.61% from Rs. 329.70 crore in March 2020.

L&T Technology EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.54 in March 2021 from Rs. 19.61 in March 2020.

L&T Technology shares closed at 2,797.40 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 71.07% returns over the last 6 months and 135.92% over the last 12 months.