    L&T Technology Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,301.40 crore, up 22.83% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,301.40 crore in June 2023 up 22.83% from Rs. 1,873.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 311.10 crore in June 2023 up 13.46% from Rs. 274.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 500.50 crore in June 2023 up 12.27% from Rs. 445.80 crore in June 2022.

    L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 29.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 25.98 in June 2022.

    L&T Technology shares closed at 4,067.70 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.97% returns over the last 6 months and 28.07% over the last 12 months.

    L&T Technology Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,301.402,096.201,873.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,301.402,096.201,873.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,215.101,166.501,068.30
    Depreciation57.4056.5057.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses633.50480.50404.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax395.40392.70343.40
    Other Income47.7049.8044.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax443.10442.50388.20
    Interest12.0010.6010.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax431.10431.90377.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax431.10431.90377.40
    Tax119.00121.00102.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities312.10310.90275.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period312.10310.90275.00
    Minority Interest-1.00-1.30-0.80
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates311.10309.60274.20
    Equity Share Capital21.1021.1021.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.4529.3225.98
    Diluted EPS29.3829.2225.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.4529.3225.98
    Diluted EPS29.3829.2225.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:41 am

