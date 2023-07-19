L&T Technology Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,301.40 crore, up 22.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,301.40 crore in June 2023 up 22.83% from Rs. 1,873.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 311.10 crore in June 2023 up 13.46% from Rs. 274.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 500.50 crore in June 2023 up 12.27% from Rs. 445.80 crore in June 2022.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 29.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 25.98 in June 2022.

L&T Technology shares closed at 4,067.70 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.97% returns over the last 6 months and 28.07% over the last 12 months.