L&T Technology Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,873.70 crore, up 23.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,873.70 crore in June 2022 up 23.4% from Rs. 1,518.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 274.20 crore in June 2022 up 26.83% from Rs. 216.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 445.80 crore in June 2022 up 23.18% from Rs. 361.90 crore in June 2021.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 25.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 20.57 in June 2021.

L&T Technology shares closed at 3,050.55 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.28% returns over the last 6 months and -11.87% over the last 12 months.