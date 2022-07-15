 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T Technology Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,873.70 crore, up 23.4% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 11:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,873.70 crore in June 2022 up 23.4% from Rs. 1,518.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 274.20 crore in June 2022 up 26.83% from Rs. 216.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 445.80 crore in June 2022 up 23.18% from Rs. 361.90 crore in June 2021.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 25.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 20.57 in June 2021.

L&T Technology shares closed at 3,050.55 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.28% returns over the last 6 months and -11.87% over the last 12 months.

L&T Technology Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,873.70 1,756.10 1,518.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,873.70 1,756.10 1,518.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,068.30 948.50 875.80
Depreciation 57.60 53.10 55.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 404.40 427.10 324.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 343.40 327.40 262.30
Other Income 44.80 41.90 44.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 388.20 369.30 306.50
Interest 10.80 10.50 10.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 377.40 358.80 295.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 377.40 358.80 295.70
Tax 102.40 95.60 78.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 275.00 263.20 217.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 275.00 263.20 217.00
Minority Interest -0.80 -1.20 -0.80
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 274.20 262.00 216.20
Equity Share Capital 21.10 21.10 21.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.98 24.83 20.57
Diluted EPS 25.95 24.78 20.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.98 24.83 20.57
Diluted EPS 25.95 24.78 20.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 15, 2022 11:11 pm
