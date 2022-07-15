L&T Technology Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,873.70 crore, up 23.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,873.70 crore in June 2022 up 23.4% from Rs. 1,518.40 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 274.20 crore in June 2022 up 26.83% from Rs. 216.20 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 445.80 crore in June 2022 up 23.18% from Rs. 361.90 crore in June 2021.
L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 25.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 20.57 in June 2021.
L&T Technology shares closed at 3,050.55 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.28% returns over the last 6 months and -11.87% over the last 12 months.
|
|L&T Technology Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,873.70
|1,756.10
|1,518.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,873.70
|1,756.10
|1,518.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,068.30
|948.50
|875.80
|Depreciation
|57.60
|53.10
|55.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|404.40
|427.10
|324.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|343.40
|327.40
|262.30
|Other Income
|44.80
|41.90
|44.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|388.20
|369.30
|306.50
|Interest
|10.80
|10.50
|10.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|377.40
|358.80
|295.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|377.40
|358.80
|295.70
|Tax
|102.40
|95.60
|78.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|275.00
|263.20
|217.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|275.00
|263.20
|217.00
|Minority Interest
|-0.80
|-1.20
|-0.80
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|274.20
|262.00
|216.20
|Equity Share Capital
|21.10
|21.10
|21.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|25.98
|24.83
|20.57
|Diluted EPS
|25.95
|24.78
|20.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|25.98
|24.83
|20.57
|Diluted EPS
|25.95
|24.78
|20.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited