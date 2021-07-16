L&T Technology Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,518.40 crore, up 17.28% Y-o-Y
July 16, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,518.40 crore in June 2021 up 17.28% from Rs. 1,294.70 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 216.20 crore in June 2021 up 84.47% from Rs. 117.20 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 361.90 crore in June 2021 up 64.8% from Rs. 219.60 crore in June 2020.
L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 20.57 in June 2021 from Rs. 11.22 in June 2020.
L&T Technology shares closed at 2,910.25 on July 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.47% returns over the last 6 months and 99.23% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Technology Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,518.40
|1,440.50
|1,294.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,518.40
|1,440.50
|1,294.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|875.80
|849.60
|840.20
|Depreciation
|55.40
|54.00
|49.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|324.90
|297.80
|248.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|262.30
|239.10
|156.70
|Other Income
|44.20
|34.60
|13.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|306.50
|273.70
|170.40
|Interest
|10.80
|12.50
|10.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|295.70
|261.20
|159.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|295.70
|261.20
|159.70
|Tax
|78.70
|65.90
|41.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|217.00
|195.30
|118.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|217.00
|195.30
|118.00
|Minority Interest
|-0.80
|-0.80
|-0.80
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|216.20
|194.50
|117.20
|Equity Share Capital
|21.00
|21.00
|20.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.57
|18.54
|11.22
|Diluted EPS
|20.44
|18.54
|11.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.57
|18.54
|11.22
|Diluted EPS
|20.44
|18.54
|11.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
