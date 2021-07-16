MARKET NEWS

L&T Technology Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,518.40 crore, up 17.28% Y-o-Y

July 16, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,518.40 crore in June 2021 up 17.28% from Rs. 1,294.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 216.20 crore in June 2021 up 84.47% from Rs. 117.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 361.90 crore in June 2021 up 64.8% from Rs. 219.60 crore in June 2020.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 20.57 in June 2021 from Rs. 11.22 in June 2020.

L&T Technology shares closed at 2,910.25 on July 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.47% returns over the last 6 months and 99.23% over the last 12 months.

L&T Technology Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,518.401,440.501,294.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,518.401,440.501,294.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost875.80849.60840.20
Depreciation55.4054.0049.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses324.90297.80248.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax262.30239.10156.70
Other Income44.2034.6013.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax306.50273.70170.40
Interest10.8012.5010.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax295.70261.20159.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax295.70261.20159.70
Tax78.7065.9041.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities217.00195.30118.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period217.00195.30118.00
Minority Interest-0.80-0.80-0.80
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates216.20194.50117.20
Equity Share Capital21.0021.0020.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.5718.5411.22
Diluted EPS20.4418.5411.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.5718.5411.22
Diluted EPS20.4418.5411.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #L&T Technology #L&T Technology Services #Results
first published: Jul 16, 2021 08:33 am

