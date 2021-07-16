L&T Technology Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,518.40 crore, up 17.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,518.40 crore in June 2021 up 17.28% from Rs. 1,294.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 216.20 crore in June 2021 up 84.47% from Rs. 117.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 361.90 crore in June 2021 up 64.8% from Rs. 219.60 crore in June 2020.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 20.57 in June 2021 from Rs. 11.22 in June 2020.

L&T Technology shares closed at 2,910.25 on July 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.47% returns over the last 6 months and 99.23% over the last 12 months.