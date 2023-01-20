English
    L&T Technology Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,048.60 crore, up 21.4% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,048.60 crore in December 2022 up 21.4% from Rs. 1,687.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.60 crore in December 2022 up 22.03% from Rs. 248.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 515.40 crore in December 2022 up 27.45% from Rs. 404.40 crore in December 2021.

    L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 28.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 23.61 in December 2021.

    L&T Technology shares closed at 3,397.15 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.53% returns over the last 6 months and -33.09% over the last 12 months.

    L&T Technology Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,048.601,995.101,687.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,048.601,995.101,687.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,176.301,152.80922.40
    Depreciation58.3059.0053.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses431.10420.50397.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax382.90362.80314.40
    Other Income74.2039.2037.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax457.10402.00351.40
    Interest11.5013.1011.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax445.60388.90340.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax445.60388.90340.30
    Tax140.60105.7090.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities305.00283.20249.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period305.00283.20249.60
    Minority Interest-1.40-0.80-0.80
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates303.60282.40248.80
    Equity Share Capital21.1021.1021.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.7526.7523.61
    Diluted EPS28.6626.6823.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.7526.8423.61
    Diluted EPS28.6626.6823.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
