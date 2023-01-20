L&T Technology Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,048.60 crore, up 21.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,048.60 crore in December 2022 up 21.4% from Rs. 1,687.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.60 crore in December 2022 up 22.03% from Rs. 248.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 515.40 crore in December 2022 up 27.45% from Rs. 404.40 crore in December 2021.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 28.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 23.61 in December 2021.

L&T Technology shares closed at 3,397.15 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.53% returns over the last 6 months and -33.09% over the last 12 months.