L&T Technology Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,048.60 crore, up 21.4% Y-o-Y
January 20, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Technology Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,048.60 crore in December 2022 up 21.4% from Rs. 1,687.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.60 crore in December 2022 up 22.03% from Rs. 248.80 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 515.40 crore in December 2022 up 27.45% from Rs. 404.40 crore in December 2021.
L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 28.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 23.61 in December 2021.
L&T Technology shares closed at 3,397.15 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.53% returns over the last 6 months and -33.09% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Technology Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,048.60
|1,995.10
|1,687.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,048.60
|1,995.10
|1,687.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,176.30
|1,152.80
|922.40
|Depreciation
|58.30
|59.00
|53.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|431.10
|420.50
|397.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|382.90
|362.80
|314.40
|Other Income
|74.20
|39.20
|37.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|457.10
|402.00
|351.40
|Interest
|11.50
|13.10
|11.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|445.60
|388.90
|340.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|445.60
|388.90
|340.30
|Tax
|140.60
|105.70
|90.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|305.00
|283.20
|249.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|305.00
|283.20
|249.60
|Minority Interest
|-1.40
|-0.80
|-0.80
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|303.60
|282.40
|248.80
|Equity Share Capital
|21.10
|21.10
|21.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|28.75
|26.75
|23.61
|Diluted EPS
|28.66
|26.68
|23.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|28.75
|26.84
|23.61
|Diluted EPS
|28.66
|26.68
|23.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
