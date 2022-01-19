L&T Technology Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,687.50 crore, up 20.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,687.50 crore in December 2021 up 20.48% from Rs. 1,400.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 248.80 crore in December 2021 up 33.69% from Rs. 186.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 404.40 crore in December 2021 up 24.66% from Rs. 324.40 crore in December 2020.

L&T Technology EPS has increased to Rs. 23.61 in December 2021 from Rs. 17.75 in December 2020.

L&T Technology shares closed at 5,420.50 on January 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 59.50% returns over the last 6 months and 128.15% over the last 12 months.