L&T Tech shares gain 3% on strong earnings, but brokerages stay cautious

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023

L&T technologies services

Shares of L&T Technology Services Ltd gained 3 percent on the back of the company's strong earnings and revenue guidance. Analysts, however, remained cautious and maintained the 'sell' rating while reducing the target price for the stock. The stock was trading at Rs 3546 on the BSE, up 2.9 percent from its previous close.

The engineering services company reported a 22 percent increase in net profit, reaching Rs 1,174.1 crore by the end of FY23. In Q4 of FY23, LTTS recorded a net profit of about Rs310.9 crore, posting an 18 percent rise over the same period last year. The company experienced a 19.4 percent on-year growth in revenue from operations at Rs 2,096.2 crore, primarily driven by the transportation, plant engineering, and industrial products verticals.

Sequentially, revenue from North America, which contributes 60.2 percent to the company's total revenue, declined 1.4 percent. In full FY23, LTTS achieved $990 million in CC revenue.

In FY2023, LTTS secured 18 large deals worth $10 million or more, which is lower than the 20 large deals it had bagged a year before. The management has, however, indicated that the total contract value (TCV) of the deals, including those below $10 million, is slightly higher than the levels achieved in FY2022.