L&T Tech Services Q4: Profit grows 2% to Rs 310 crore, dividend of Rs 30 per share announced

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 26, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

Revenue in dollar terms increased by 2.9 percent QoQ to $255.1 million and the same in constant currency grew 2.2 percent, which came in a tad above CNBC-TV18 poll estimates that pegged them at 1.8 percent and 2.4 percent growth, respectively.

The combination of steady growth and expanding operating margin has led to an 18 percent CAGR in profits over the last 5 years for L&T Technology Services.

L&T Technology Services on April 26 has recorded around 2 percent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 309.6 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, meeting analysts' expectations.

Revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 2,096.2 crore increased by 2.3 percent over the previous quarter.

In Q4, "four of our five segments grew more than 4 percent sequentially with medical and plant engineering segments leading the growth," Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director said.