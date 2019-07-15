L&T Q4 PAT seen up 41.3% YoY to Rs. 1,716.1 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects L&T to report net profit at Rs. 1716.1 crore up 41.3% year-on-year (down 49.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10 percent Y-o-Y (down 30.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 31,123.4 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 20.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 37.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,505.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.