L&T Q3 earnings beat estimates, profit jumps 37% to Rs 2,042 cr, retains FY19 order inflow guidance

Larsen & Toubro has reported strong set of earnings for the quarter ended December 2018 as profit grew by 37 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,042 crore, driven by strong revenue growth and operational performance.

Revenue from operations in Q3 increased by 24.2 percent to Rs 35,708.9 crore on strong execution in project businesses.

"Riding on strong execution in project businesses coupled with noteworthy performance in service businesses, the company registered a strong revenue growth of 24 percent YoY," the engineering and construction major said.

International revenue during the quarter at Rs 11,476 crore constituted 32 percent of the total revenue, was lower than 35 percent in the previous year.

L&T secured orders worth Rs 42,233 crore at group level for the quarter ended December 2018, down 12 percent compared to Rs 48,130 crore reported in same period last year but remained steady against Rs 42,000 crore in September quarter. Infrastructure segment's contribution to the order inflow stood at around 50 percent.

The company said the current quarter witnessed delays in order awards due to deferment of select prospects in project businesses mainly in transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure and power business.

On a cumulative basis, the order inflow for the nine month ended December 2018 stood at 1,20,296 crore, growing at 16 percent YoY. Infrastructure, hydrocarbon and heavy engineering businesses largely contributed to the growth in order inflows.

The consolidated orderbook stood at Rs 2.84 lakh crore as of December 2018, up 5 percent over December 2017, the company said.

L&T has retained its FY19 guidance for order inflow growth at 10-12 percent.

Operational numbers, too, were strong as consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased by 27.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,997 crore and margin expanded to 11.2 percent against 10.9 percent in year-ago.

Overall numbers were far better than analyst expectations. According to a CNBC-TV18 poll estimates, profit was expected at Rs 1,830 crore on revenue at Rs 32,850 crore and EBITDA Rs 3,680 crore.

ICICIdirect said L&T has posted robust performance and continues to move in right direction ranging from timely executions, winning profitable orders, generating cash flows and downsizing balance sheet via non-core asset monetisation, well diversified order book to bill of 3x, is a hedge against cyclicality for L&T.

Infrastructure segment, which contributed around 50 percent to total revenue, registered a 23.1 percent on year increase in business at Rs 18,371 crore but its operational numbers were dismal. EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) fell 22.2 percent to Rs 766 crore and margin contracted to 4.2 percent in Q3, down 240 bps YoY.

Heavy engineering business during the quarter increased 77 percent year-on-year to Rs 693 crore in December quarter with its EBIT rising 32 percent but margin fell 510 bps compared to year-ago.

L&T registered a 41.2 percent on year growth in defence engineering segment at Rs 1,045 crore in Q3. At operating level, the segment showed a whopping 164 percent jump in EBIT and 250 bps expansion in margin.

Hydrocarbon business during the quarter grew by 22.2 percent to Rs 3,777 crore with its EBIT rising 31 percent and margin expanded to 7.1 percent, up 40 bps YoY.

Electrical and automation revenue also increased nearly 21 percent to Rs 1,564.7 crore compared to same period last year with its EBIT up 24 percent and margin expansion of 30 bps YoY.

However, power business registered a 28.5 percent on year decline in revenue at Rs 908 crore in Q3. Its EBIT also plunged 24.1 percent.

Other income, which increased 3-fold to Rs 606 crore, also supported the profitability during the quarter.