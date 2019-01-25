App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Q3 earnings beat estimates, profit jumps 37% to Rs 2,042 cr, order inflow at Rs 42,233 cr

Order inflow remained steady at Rs 42,233 crore for the quarter ended December 2018 against Rs 42,000 crore in September quarter, but down 12 percent compared to Rs 48,130 crore reported in same period last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Larsen & Toubro has reported strong set of earnings for the quarter ended December 2018 as profit grew by 37 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,042 crore, driven by strong revenue growth and operational performance.

Revenue from operations in Q3 increased by 24.2 percent to Rs 35,708.9 crore on strong execution in project businesses.

"Riding on strong execution in project businesses coupled with noteworthy performance in service businesses, the company registered a strong revenue growth of 24 percent YoY," the engineering and construction major said.

International revenue during the quarter at Rs 11,476 crore constituted 32 percent of the total revenue, was lower than 35 percent in the previous year.

More to come...
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 04:32 pm

tags #Larsen & Toubro #Results

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

