L&T Q2 Results: Profit jumps 22.5% to Rs 2,229 crore, revenue up 23% on execution tailwinds

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)'s net profit during the second quarter of fiscal year 2022-23 climbed by 22.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,229 crore, as per the financial results declared by the company on October 31.

L&T reported a 23 percent rise in consolidated revenue for Q2 FY23 at Rs 42, 763 crore, as compared to Rs 34,772 crore clocked in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Higher-than-expected sales growth was driven by execution tailwinds in the infrastructure projects segment and sustained growth momentum in the IT & TS portfolio.

There was an expectation that the conglomerate will be focused on the working capital and cash flow management amid better execution, and also concentrate on collection of receivables.

Analysts had pointed out that revival in marketing and travelling would have led to some cost spike, and supply-chain concerns might continue from international headwinds.

Order inflow

L&T won orders worth Rs 51,914 crore at the group level during Q2, logging a 23 percent growth over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

During the reporting quarter, orders were received from across multiple segments, including public spaces, nuclear power, irrigation, ferrous Metal, health, renewables and refinery sectors, the company said in a press release.

International orders at Rs 17,341 crore during the quarter comprised 33 percent of the total order inflow, it added.

The consolidated order book of the group was at Rs 372,381 crore as of September-end, with international orders having a share of 28 percent.

In the post-earnings press conference, L&T chief financial officer (CFO) Shankar Raman told reporters that markets globally continue to remain "very volatile". The volatility is mainly due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, depreciating global currency and energy crisis in some countries, he said, but added that the Indian market has been "showing resilience".