L&T Q2 Preview | Adjusted profit may grow around 50%, commentary on execution & order inflows key to monitor

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Engineering and infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro on October 27 is expected to show around 50 percent year-on-year growth in adjusted profit for the quarter ended September 2021, experts feel. The profit in Q2FY21 was boosted by one-time gain on divestment of electrical and automation business to Schneider Electric, France.

According to experts, consolidated revenue growth may be around 15 percent year-on-year driven by infrastructure, IT and financial segments. Likely normalisation in labour availability and pick up in execution may also support topline, while order inflows for the quarter may be over Rs 40,000 crore.

"We expect consolidated revenues to grow by 15 percent YoY growth led in segments like IT, financial services & infrastructure. Year-to-date order inflows stands at Rs 41,500 crore. Management's guidance on order inflows and execution would be key to monitor," said Prabhudas Lilladher, which sees 23 percent increase YoY in EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation).

ICICI Direct expects decent execution pick-up YoY amid a low base factoring in marginal impact on workforce mobilisation and supply chain disruptions on Q2 performance due to the second wave of pandemic. "In our view, working capital and cash flow management will be key to monitor."

Core EPC Business

The core EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) business is likely to be supported by pick up in execution and labour availability.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects 14 percent YoY improvement in core EPC revenues as the brokerage bakes in normalization in labour availability. "Order inflow was weak during the quarter based on announced order inflows, which we expect to recover in 2HFY22."

Kotak further expects core E&C business EBITDA margin at 9.3 percent to be marginally below levels seen two years ago. "We expect variable pricing clauses, cost-rationalization measures, and improved execution to support margins."

To Know All Earnings Related News, Click Here

ICICI Direct also expects muted order inflows for the quarter. "EPC order inflows announced by L&T are in the range of around Rs 5,000-12,500 crore (as on date, ex-services segment) across water treatment, heavy engineering, hydrocarbon, buildings & factories segments indicating muted on YoY order inflows while improving QoQ amid challenging environment."

L&T share price rallied more than 21 percent in the last five months with the increasing economic activities and government's focus on the infrastructure segment. The stock hit a fresh record high of Rs 1,884.90 on October 19, 2021.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.