L&T Q2 PAT seen up 15% YoY to Rs. 1,349 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods & Power sector. The brokerage house expects L&T to report net profit at Rs. 1,349 crore up 15% year-on-year (down 3.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10 percent Y-o-Y (up 16.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 19,225.5 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 12.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 34.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,634.2 crore.

