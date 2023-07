July 25, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST



-Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gained nearly 1 percent on July 24, hitting a lifetime high at Rs 2,607, after the company recently announced its first share buyback in its history.

-L&T will discuss a proposal for equity share buyback and a special dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2023-24 during its board meeting on July 25, today.

-Buyback of equity shares of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Buyback of Securities) Regulations 2018.

-Special Dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2023-24. If approved, the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend shall be Wednesday, August 2, 2023,” the company said in a filing to exchanges.