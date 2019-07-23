L&T Q1 profit grows 21% to Rs 1,473 cr, order inflow increases 11%

Engineering & infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro on July 23 reported a 21.2 percent growth in June quarter consolidated profit at Rs 1,473 crore year-on-year, with order inflow rising 11 percent.

Profit in the corresponding quarter last fiscal was at Rs 1,129 crore. Profit including discontinued operations increased 21.2 percent YoY.

Larsen & Toubro in its BSE filing said its consolidated revenue was at Rs 29,636 crore from continuing operations, growing 10 percent year-on-year.

The company won new orders worth 38,700 crore at the group level during the quarter ended June 2019 registering a growth of 11 percent, which included international orders of Rs 9,005 crore.

"Order wins in infrastructure and power segments were the major contributors to the order inflow during the quarter. While orders from the central and state governments were affected during the general elections, strong PSU and private sector orders enabled growth for the quarter," L&T said.

Consolidated order book of the group stood at Rs 2,94,014 crore at the end of June 2019.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 20.4 percent to Rs 3,319 crore and margin expanded 100bps to 11.2 percent compared to year-ago.