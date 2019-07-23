App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Q1 profit grows 21% to Rs 1,473 cr, order inflow increases 11%

Consolidated order book of the group stood at Rs 2,94,014 crore at the end of June 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Engineering & infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro on July 23 reported a 21.2 percent growth in June quarter consolidated profit at Rs 1,473 crore year-on-year, with order inflow rising 11 percent.

Profit in the corresponding quarter last fiscal was at Rs 1,129 crore. Profit including discontinued operations increased 21.2 percent YoY.

Larsen & Toubro in its BSE filing said its consolidated revenue was at Rs 29,636 crore from continuing operations, growing 10 percent year-on-year.

Close

The company won new orders worth 38,700 crore at the group level during the quarter ended June 2019 registering a growth of 11 percent, which included international orders of Rs 9,005 crore.

"Order wins in infrastructure and power segments were the major contributors to the order inflow during the quarter. While orders from the central and state governments were affected during the general elections, strong PSU and private sector orders enabled growth for the quarter," L&T said.

Consolidated order book of the group stood at Rs 2,94,014 crore at the end of June 2019.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 20.4 percent to Rs 3,319 crore and margin expanded 100bps to 11.2 percent compared to year-ago.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 04:46 pm

tags #Larsen & Toubro #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.