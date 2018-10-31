App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T posts strong 23% YoY jump in Q2 net profit at Rs 2,230.49 crore

It reported a revenue growth of 21 percent year on year to Rs 32,080.83 crore from Rs 26,446.76 crore during previous year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Infrastructure major, Larsen & Toubro, reported a net profit of Rs 2,230.49 crore for the September quarter. This is a jump of 23 percent year on year against Rs 1,819.88 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

The company reported an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of Rs 3,770.5 crore during the quarter, a jump of 27 percent to Rs 2,962.2 crore posted during last year.

The operating margin has been reported at 11.8 percent.

The numbers also include a one-time gain of Rs 294.8 crore.

The company witnessed a strong growth of 46%, with order wins worth Rs 41,921 crore at the group level during the quarter ended September 30, 2018 due to pick-up in domestic ordering activity, the company said in its exchange filing.

“International orders at Rs 8,268 crore constituted 20% of the total order inflow. On a cumulative basis, the order inflow for the half year ended September 30, 2018 stood at Rs 78,064 crore, growing at 42% over the corresponding period of the previous year,” the company said.

First Published on Oct 31, 2018 04:46 pm

tags #(L&T #Larsen & Toubro #Results

